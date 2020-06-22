SMC planning to come up with local set of SOP to expedite Pasar Tamu, Sunday Market reopening

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is trying to come up with a local set of standard operating procedures (SOP) to expedite the reopening of the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market here.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting pointed out that once this SOP has been established, consultations would be held with Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and the police. On this matter, he said that there was some hope that these two markets may be able to reopen by this weekend.

Ting added that the number of people at the markets was a prime concern, adding that it was difficult to pinpoint the exact number of the traders trading at a given weekend, even though there were usually some 280 traders at each of the markets.

“With about 280 traders at each market, and all are unlicensed, and we don’t know who are coming (to trade). The big problem is what would happen if we don’t have enough space as with social distancing in place, we can only accommodate about 70 traders at each market at any one time. Where are they are going to trade as they are not allowed to trade by the side?

“This is a big problem that SMC is facing. And I don’t think it will be solved very easily. (So) We are trying to come up (with a local set of SOP). If we can find a proper SOP then, we will try to open next weekend – only try (to open) for Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market here,” Ting said when met after inspecting the night market in Butterfly Garden here last night.

He said that there were many variables to consider such as the unregistered traders, the need to cordon off the area as well as finding proper entrances for crowd control but they would try to come up with a local set of SOP.

“If successful, maybe we will reopen next week. But I think it is a very big ‘maybe’. What we will do is that once we get the SOP done, I will consult with Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and police,” he said after inspecting the night market in Butterfly Garden here last night.

Towards this end, he called for concerted efforts to ensure that Sibu remains a green zone.

Recently, Ting had told The Borneo Post that SMC had decided to introduce a temporary license for the traders and on top of that, traders could also be required to take turns and trade on alternate weekends.

He explained that the night market could be reopened earlier because the council could meet the SOP.

Among those present were Joseph Siew from SMC’s public health section and Sibu Division Night Hawkers Association chairman Ha How Ing.