SRB: No request from express boat operators for extra trips ahead of school reopening

SIBU: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) has yet to receive any request from express boat operators for additional trips ahead of the reopening of schools this June 24.

Nonetheless, SRB Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi says the operators are now allowed to run their express boats at full capacity.

“So far, we have not received any request for extra trips (ahead of school reopening).

“Notwithstanding, all passengers are to wear face masks, when inside the boats and when they are at terminal,” he said yesterday.

Last Saturday, the Sibu Express Boat Terminal handled 1,009 passengers, 525 of whom were arrivals and 484 were departures.

At the RC Pontoon Wharf – just a stone’s throw away from the terminal – 190 passengers were recorded on Saturday, comprising 88 arrivals and 102 departures.