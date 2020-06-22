Swimming pool, water recreational activities allowed starting July 1 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Swimming pool activities and other water recreational activities allowed starting from July 1, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The Special Ministerial Meeting has decided to allow water recreational activities to re-open from July 1.

“This include activities at public pools, swimming pools at hotels, condominiums and gated communities, and other privately-managed swimming pools.

“However, every venue must have their lifeguard to ensure users’ safety as well as to ensure limit of users at one time. The lifeguard will have to ensure that there is social distancing of three metres in the pool,” he told a daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He noted that depending on the capacity or pool size, there might also be a limit on the time of usage, while all other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO) must be complied with.

“All pool operators are to notify the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on their re-opening and also to inform their local authorities (PBT) for the purpose of monitoring to ensure compliance with the SOP,” he said.

On a related note, Ismail said there is no restriction of use for children but he still does not encourage parents to bring their children to public pools.

“It is up to the discretion of the pool management and the parents to exercise self-restraint for the safety of their children,” he added.

Other water recreational activities at sea, river or lake are also allowed, while water theme parks are to remain closed for now.