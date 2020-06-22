Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate impact of Covid-19 to be enforced latest by September

PERMAISURI: The Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be enforced at the latest by September, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin said the process of drawing up the bill was in the final stages and it will be taken to cabinet in July before it is tabled in Parliament in the same month.

“We have the feedback from almost all ministries and it is now in the final stage to be taken to Cabinet before it is tabled in Parliament.

“We will take it to the Cabinet and table in Parliament in July, and In Sya Allah, in August or September, we can enforce it,” he said after a working visit to the Setiu Magistrate’s Court here today.

The Bill is expected to minimise the economic and social impact of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic on the people and industry.

In a separate development, Takiyuddin said 82 court buildings in the country have been identified for upgrading works beginning this year.

He said some were being upgraded for the benefit of the staff and public, and to improve the image and reputation of the courts in the country.

“In Terengganu alone, we expect a new Magistrate’s Court Complex will be built at a cost of RM15 million at a site which has been identified.

Other locations which have been identified for upgrading are Marang and Kemaman, he said. – Bernama