Body in luggage case: High Court set July 23 for pre-case trial management

KUCHING: The High Court here today set July 23 for a pre-case trial management for the murder of a tailor whose body was found in a luggage on July 19, last year.

Judge Datuk Lee Heng Cheong also ordered the court to issue a letter to appoint a lawyer to represent the accused, Chong Kong Liang, 29.

The accused is being remanded pending the date of the pre-case trial management.

According to the charge, Chong was accused of murdering Wong Sie Tuang, 51, between July 16, last year at around 3pm and July 19, last year at around 7.35pm.

Wong’s body was found in a suitcase dumped underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan, Bau on July 19.

The accused is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a black suitcase was found floating in the river, under the bridge and after the bag was pulled over to the bank of the river, there was a foul odour and blood oozing out of the bag.

Initial investigations found that there was a male body dressed in a black attire, gray pants, and head wrapped with a yellow adhesive with his hands bounded.

According to an earlier report, the accused was arrested at the Kuching District Police Headquarters (IPD Kuching) a few hours after the body of the victim was found in the suitcase.

The accused was arrested after he was called by the police for his statement to be recorded as he was believed to be the last person seen in a vehicle with the victim before he was found missing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Musli Abdul Hamid led the prosecution when the case was mentioned today.