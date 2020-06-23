Brunei charges foreigners RM612 for Covid-19 swab test

MIRI: Brunei is charging foreigners B$200 (RM612) for a Covid-19 swab test if they have to travel from the sultanate to a country where they need to be tested negative before they are allowed in, its Health Ministry said today.

The same amount is being charged on individuals who hold the Green Identity Card, which is issued to a foreigner with valid immigration pass and is intending to stay in Brunei for more than three months.

The Brunei Health Ministry said in a statement that citizens and permanent residence holders would have to pay B$100 (RM 306) while non-citizens including individuals with Green Identity Card B$200 (RM 612) respectively for the swab test.

Students, who are citizens and permanent residents, are exempted from payment if they are commencing or continuing their studies abroad, it added.

This also applies to government officials on official matters and those with special permission from the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the sultanate today reported no new Covid-19 infections and zero active cases. It has 141 confirmed cases and three fatalities cumulatively.