CM optimistic Sarawak can recover from economic effects due to MCO

SARIKEI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is optimistic that Sarawak can recover from economic effects due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic over the last three months.

He believed that Sarawak can continue to sustain its economy especially during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, which began on June 10 and is scheduled to end on Aug 31.

“And now we are going ahead and we will give opportunities for the business community because as you know the supply chain will be there.

“Once you start a project then the rest will come in including the production of building materials and food for the implementation of our projects,” he told a press conference before officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for Sarikei Integrated Administrative Centre (IAC) here today.

MORE TO COME