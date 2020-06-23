Covid-19: 3 new cases in M’sia today, all local transmissions

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded three new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 8,590 the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

All three cases are local transmissions, with one in Negeri Sembilan (non-Malaysian) and two in Sabah (one Malaysian and one non-Malaysian).

The ministry added that the total cumulative tally for active cases stands at 283, with three cases currently being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“A total of nine patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from wards today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,186 (or 95.3 per cent of total cases).”

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 121 (or 1.4 per cent of total cases).