Covid-19: End of Sarawak’s ‘church conference cluster’

KUCHING: One of the earliest Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, the ‘church conference cluster’ in Kuching, has finally ended, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today.

The cluster was first detected on March 15. The passing of the church’s pastor was the country’s second death due to Covid-19.

“As of June 23, a total of 2,751 individuals were screened and 191 were found positive with Covid-19.

“Twelve cases have been treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and there were three deaths in this cluster,” MOH said.

MOH added that the cluster has involved up to five generations from various parts throughout Sarawak.

It thanked the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and all the workers who have provided their services in all activities related to this cluster.