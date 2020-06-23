Federal electricity rebates should include Borneo as well – Users

KUCHING: Domestic electricity users here feel that the latest discounts offered by the federal government under Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik ought to be extended to Sarawak and Sabah as well.

Julien Max, 35, said he was disappointed to learn that the June 20 announcement, in which domestic users were set to enjoy either waivers or additional discounts, would only apply to those in Peninsular Malaysia.

He had hoped that the additional federal discount would be added to those already offered by state-owned power corporation, Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

“East Malaysia is also a part of Malaysia; therefore we should also be treated equally (by having the initiative extended to Sarawak and Sabah),” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the subsequent Conditional MCO period, his electricity bills for April and May were about RM300 and RM380, respectively.

“As everyone was staying at home during the MCO period, we had two air-conditioners running day and night, and my family was also active in baking pastries using a high-voltage oven.

“I had hoped that it (discount offer) would apply to us (Sarawakians) to help ease some of our burden, but unfortunately it did not,” he added.

Lionel Chung, a Tabuan Laru resident, said extending the electricity rebate to Sarawak and Sabah would definitely provide some relief for many households.

He said like many other consumers, his electricity bills during the MCO and CMCO periods had gone up due to higher consumption.

“With the people told us to stay at home, household electricity consumption would of course be more, resulting in higher bills.

“I have three air-conditioners running at home but to save some electricity, I would turn them off during the night when it is cooler,” said Chung, whose monthly bills averaged about RM250.

On June 20, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said some four million domestic users with monthly electricity usage of 300kWh, or up to RM77, would enjoy free supply for April, May and June.

Those whose consumption exceeded 300kWh would get a rebate of RM231, or RM77 per month for the three months, he said, adding that the aid was in addition to discounts given under Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik, which was implemented on April 1.

SEB, meanwhile, announced in April that it was giving discounted rates of between five and 25 per cent to 700,000 account holders for a period of six months, to help ease the financial burden of the people due to the imposition of the MCO.

The discount package for electricity consumption from April 1 to Sept 30 would amount to a total of RM166 million, the corporation said, adding that all eligible customers would have their electricity bills automatically computed for their relevant discounts over the stipulated period.

SEB also said the discounts were under the federal government’s Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package, with a further top-up from the state government under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package.