Floods: Situation at SK Long Bemang teachers’ quarters yet to improve

MIRI: Heavy rain triggered floods at SK Long Bemang in Ulu Baram over the weekend, with the water level rising to about half a foot on Saturday, before partially subsiding the following day.

Assistant to school headmaster Joseph Balan Njok said apart from five of his family members and 16 other staff members and their families staying at the teachers’ quarters, none of the 122 pupils were at the school due to it still being closed under the Recovery Movement Control Order.

He said half of the school field remained submerged as at yesterday, along with the teachers’ quarters, which were located on lower ground.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Law Poh Kong said the flooding was triggered by heavy rain in the Upper Baram, which raised the water level of th river.

“Currently, SK Long Bemang is flooded, but not the longhouse in Long Bemang,” he said, adding that the department would continue to monitor the situation at the school.