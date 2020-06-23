Former Stampin MP urges state govt to keep eligible BKSS recipients updated on application status

KUCHING: The state government should keep eligible recipients of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) up to date on when they can expect their application to be approved, opines former Stampin MP Julian Tan.

In a statement today, he said that many eligible recipients of the aid had yet to receive their cash handouts after their appeal applications and he expressed his hopes that the state government could expedite the handouts and keep the public updated on the status of their applications.

“We welcome the Sarawak government in its effort to help those that are affected by the Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) outbreak. However, we hope that the government can expedite the aid hadnout, especially the need to keep the public updated on the status of their applications.

“We have seen cases where late applicants received their handouts. In contrast, those eligible that applied earlier have yet to receive any news on their application,” he said.

Tan noted that according to the official Sarawak government portal www.sarawak.gov.my/bkssrayuan, the outcome of the appeal could be checked after June 15.

“A quick check on said website today, on those that are still waiting, mainly states that the application is still under process and will only be informed once it is done. No estimated time frame was given,” he stated.

In addition, Julian said that initially, it had been stated that heads of households listed as beneficiaries of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) by the Inland Revenue Board in Jan 2020 were automatically eligible for the BKSS aid.

“However, this is not the case as many of the BSH beneficiaries somehow were not automatically listed as recipients which prompted for the appeal. Besides heads of households, it was also extended to those that are single, aged 21 and above and with a monthly income of less than RM2,000.

“There is also BKSS aid for small and medium enterprises, micro-enterprises, petty traders and hawkers. Even with the most welcomed financial aid by the government, it is envisaged that many individuals and businesses are still struggling to make ends meet.

“Liquidity is crucial to every household and business, thus a quick disbursement of cash handouts will no doubt play a significant role in easing the burden,” he said.

Tan stressed that it was crucial for the government to constantly keep recipients up to date so they would not be waiting anxiously or waste precious time to keep on looking for an affirmative answer on their application’s status.