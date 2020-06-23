GOF assists KPDNHEP in foiling attempt to smuggle subsidised controlled items in Serian

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (PGA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 44 liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and 24 kilogrammes of sugar near the Sarawak-Kalimantan border in Serian on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak said the operations team found the subsidised controlled items in a lorry and a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) during a patrol conducted at the border.

“The suspects were arrested, and investigations by KPDNHEP found that the suspect did not have a license or permission to own or conducting any businesses with regards to the controlled items.

“All cylinders, sugar and the two vehicles estimated at RM 86,050 were handed over to KPDNHEP for further investigations, ” the KPDNHEP spokesperson said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, read together Regulations 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 which carries an imprisonment and a fine up to RM3 million, if found guilty.

“KPDNHEP alongside other enforcement agencies and department will continue to observe and conduct inspections to curb smuggling of subsidised controlled items.”