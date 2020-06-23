Hannah Yeoh records statement in Bukit Aman over social media post

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken down the statement of Segambut member of parliament Hannah Yeoh to facilitate investigations over a social media post deemed seditious recently.

Yeoh arrived at Bukit Aman just before 10 am accompanied by her two lawyers, Gobind Singh Deo and Syahredzan Johan, after which her statement was recorded by an investigating officer for about an hour.

Gobind told reporters that Yeoh had surrendered her mobile phone and passwords of her social media accounts to help police investigations.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department assistant director (prosecution and legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed that the former Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister was at Bukit Aman this morning to record her statement in connection with a recent post on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On June 11, police had opened an investigation paper on a Facebook account posting belonging to one ‘Hannah Yeoh’ which was deemed seditious and inflammatory. – Bernama