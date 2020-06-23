Heed Brunei’s new transit rules, Lee tells travellers headed for Limbang and Lawas

MIRI: Malaysians who want to travel by land to Limbang and Lawas via Brunei must comply with the sultanate’s latest entry declaration requirement enforced on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He told a press conference today that Brunei now required foreigner travellers to fill the transit declaration form and prohibited them from making any stops until they have left the country.

Lee, who heads the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, said the form can be downloaded from the Brunei Immigration and National Registration Department website at www.immigration.gov.bn

“This application must be submitted five days earlier before the travelling date,” he said after chairing the committee’s meeting.

Lee said applicants must attach a copy of their passport and the travelling approval documents either from the Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM) or the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and email it to [email protected] for approval.

Upon receiving the approval notification, he said travellers have to print it to be presented for clearance at the Custom Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Centre or border posts in the sultanate during their journey.

Although the Brunei immigration checkpoint operation hours are from 6am until 6pm, transit travellers must enter the sultanate before 4pm,said Lee.

Brunei has also fixed non-stop travelling time from one border post to another such as two hours from Sungai Tujoh Immigration Border Post (PKIST) to Kuala Lurah Temporary Immigration Border Post and PKIST to Serasa Ferry Terminal Immigration Border Post.