Marudi rep approves fund for elderly man living in run-down house

MARUDI: An elderly man living in Kampung Pemindahan Baru here was all smiles yesterday morning upon receiving a visit from Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Penguang, who is Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing, spent about 20 minutes with Hoon Wong Kwang, 81, while checking on the condition of his house, which was built 40 years ago when Hoon’s family was granted Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL) for the land.

The elderly man is living with his daughter, in her 30s, in the old wooden house, which was so dilapidated that it could collapse during heavy rainfall or strong winds.

Penguang, who was accompanied by Kapitan William Lim during the visit, expressed concern about the condition of Hoon’s house.

He then approved a sum of RM10,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for rebuilding works on the house, including earth-filling.

Hoon and his daughter plant vegetables at the house compound and upon harvest, sell them as a source of living.