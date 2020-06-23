Minister: Prolonged MCO period key cause of delays in people-oriented water supply projects

SIBU: Not all works under the ‘Projek Rakyat’ scheme, aimed at addressing problems at water-stressed areas, would reach completion according to schedule, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said all the 322 projects, which kicked off last year, should have been ready for operations by December this year.

However, some works had stopped due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which took effect on March 18, followed by the Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO (RMCO).

“Some (works) were near completion (and) some in progress; unfortunately because of Covid-19 and the MCO, then this RMCO (which runs until Aug 31). That’s going to be around six months.

“Understandably, some projects would be delayed (and) some projects, we need time because we cannot implement them according to our schedule and timing,” he told reporters prior to witnessing the signing of a ‘Projek Rakyat’ contract, namely the ‘Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas, Proposed 20 Million Litres Daily (MLD) Direct River Water Intake for Tanjong Manis Water Supply’ – at Sibu Water Board (SWB) yesterday.

Works for the RM16.8-million project are expected to take 12 months, and the facility should commence on July 15, 2021.

The contractor is Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL).

Upon completion, this water supply grid programme would enable Tanjong Manis and the nearby areas to have another source of water supply, apart from that from the existing Bayong Water Treatment Plant, run under the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) of Sarikei.

For the record, SWB has a similar water supply project in Paloh, which is scheduled for completion in September.

Due to MCO, however, the current progress of works is only at 25.97 per cent.

Adding on, Dr Rundi said supplying water to areas across the state’s central region had always been a challenging task.

Nonetheless, he assured everyone that the government was steadfast in realising its goal of providing sufficient water supply to all Sarawakians by 2025.

In this regard, he said the government had come up with various initiatives including the establishment of JBALB, Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas), and Sarawak Water Grid over the years, to ensure that clean water could be distributed to every part across Sarawak.

Additionally, he said the government was looking at restructuring the water supply system to ensure better management.

“There is no point having a good master plan, if it’s without proper management. If things were ‘business as usual’, there’s no way we could have excellent water supply system in Sarawak,” he pointed out.

On a separate matter, Dr Rundi expressed his hope that Covid-19 pandemic would not go beyond 2020, and for Sarawak to be able to fully break the chain of infection soon.

Meanwhile, the signatories for the programme were Utilities Ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan and HSL executive director Tony Yu.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, SWB general manager Itin Langit and deputy general manager Lau Poh Yin, and also Sibu Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.