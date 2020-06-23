Para Sukma bowlers back at Megalanes S’wak

KUCHING: Sarawak Para Sukma and SOPMA bowlers will have some catching up to do after being limited to home training since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Children Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, however, expressed confidence that they would be able to regain their form after officially resuming training today (June 23).

“Tenpin bowling is one of the 10 events in Para Sukma Johor from April 5 to 10 next year and we are targeting five gold medals in this event,” she said after visiting the Para Sukma and SOPMA bowlers at Megalanes Sarawak in Batu Kawa yesterday.

The minister was happy to note that every possible step was taken by Megalanes Sarawak, PTBPNS and ABAS to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were strictly adhered to for the safety and health of the bowlers, coaches and team officials.

“We are going for the 14th consecutive overall championship crown victory in Para Sukma and, God willing, with the strong commitment, cooperation and support from all parties concerned, we can emerge victorious again.

“We must not be complacent because our closest rival Johor are having the home ground advantage,” she warned.

For the record, Sarawak bowlers captured four gold, five silver and four bronze medals at the last Para Sukma in Perak in 2018 and nine golds, two silvers and nine bronzes in Para Sukma Sarawak in 2016.

Also present during the visit were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Children Development Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat, Persatuan Tenpin Boling Para Negeri Sarawak (PTBPNS) president Dunstan Lim and Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (ABAS) vice president Robert Lu.