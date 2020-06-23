PKR branch backs Sng to stand in Bukit Goram in next state polls

KAPIT: The Bukit Goram branch of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is backing state chairman Larry Sng to contest in the constituency in the next state election.

Branch deputy chairman Janggi Jimat said the current Julau MP, who was also Pelagus assemblyman from 2001 to 2011, is a winnable candidate who is well-known among local folk.

“A branch meeting has unanimously supported the candidacy of Larry Sng for the Bukit Goram constituency in the next state election.

“The meeting adopted three resolutions, namely supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for Prime Minister; supporting Sng to lead PKR Sarawak; and for

Sng to contest the Bukit Goram seat in the next state election,” he said in a press conference yesterday.

The closed-door meeting was held here over the weekend, chaired by Janggi in the absence of branch chairman Sng Chee Eng who was outstation.

Bukit Goram was one of 11 new constituencies in the 2016 state election. Carved out of Pelagus, it covers Sungai Melipis, Sungai Ibau, Sungai Menuan, Sungai Belawai, Sungai Goh, Sungai Yong along the Rajang river, Sungai Kapit, Sungai Sesibau, Bukit Goram, Kapit town, Kampung Baru, and Bletih.

Its current assemblyman is Jefferson Jamit Unyat of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), who defeated Larry Asap of Democratic Action Party by a majority of 2,586 votes in 2016.