Rep: Major projects delayed by MCO to restart soon

MARUDI: The people here are assured that all the major projects slated for this constituency that have been brought to a halt due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), would resume soon.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil acknowledged that such delay could not be prevented because of the MCO, which was enforced on March 18 as a means to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“I apologise for the three-month delay in works, but I assure you that these projects would resume soon.

“All activities that are allowed to be run during the current RMCO (Recovery MCO) period must strictly comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“On my part, I would go to the ground and conduct regular visits to my constituency throughout July.

“I would personally monitor all the developments in my area,” said Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, when met during his visit to the RM24-million waterfront project site at the town square here yesterday.

Adding on, he said more Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and other people-oriented projects would be planned for Marudi, and he would announce them in due time.

Meanwhile, Penguang took the opportunity of the visit to convey his appreciation to the people of Marudi and all the frontliners – the police and armed forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Health Department and Marudi Hospital, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteers Corps, Resident’s Office, and Marudi District Council – for their unity, cooperation and hard work in making sure that this district remained a Covid-19 ‘green zone’.

Later, the assistant minister inspected several more project sites here, which were the Sarawak Home Improvement Project for the Poor (PPRMS) developments in Kampung Narung involving 17 houses with the cost of RM2,100 each, Kampung Dagang (11 houses costing RM22,000) and Kampung Pemindahan (seven houses costing RM14,000).

He also visited the site of the on-going Petronas station construction at Kampung Cina here.

Penguang said he was happy to see that all these projects were running smoothly.