Rider dies when thrown off into stream in accident

KUCHING: A 39-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and got thrown off the machine into a stream at KM13.9 Jalan Bau-Serikin yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said Kannan Muniandy from Taman Desa Wira was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The accident occurred while the victim was on his way from Jagoi, Serikin to Bau town and lost control of his motorcycle before being thrown off from his motorcycle to the left side of the road and into the stream.”

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Bau Hospital and the body was later sent to the Bau hospital mortuary for further investigations.

Alexson said that the victim’s motorcycle was badly damaged at the front.

“The victim’s motorcycle was taken to the Bau police station (traffic section) to be inspected by Puspakom,” he said.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.