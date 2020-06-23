Sarawak’s school buses in ‘hopeless situation’ says association president, many not operating tomorrow

KUCHING: Almost 90 per cent of Sarawak School Bus Association members will not be starting their school bus operations tomorrow, informed its president Sawoi Anee.

“I have contacted them to get their feedback (on their decision) for June 24 and 90 per cent said they are not going to send students because it is not worth it.

“There are very few students, and the cost (to operate) is very high. It is difficult for the school bus operators to charge the students high, but to charge them too little is also a problem. So they are not sending students for the time being,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

When asked on what the members will do if they do not resume their operations, Sawoi said they will be staying at home.

“Business has been badly affected in the past three months. Members have no income, but if they were to start operations now, they will operate at a loss, which will further affect them. So better to stay at home, there will be no gain and no loss.

“Even if Covid-19 is over, and all the students go back to school, the rate of recovery will be very slow for the operators. The school bus industry is in a hopeless situation,” she said.

Sawoi informed that among the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the school bus operators to follow if they are to start operating are to use face masks and to provide hand sanitisers.

There is no social distancing rule in the bus as it will not be packed, she added.

“There are not many students who use school buses. Even more so with only the Form 5 and Form 6 students. These students can go to school on their own, either by motorcycle or car.

“At most, there will be two to five students in the school bus,” she said.

The school sessions are reopening tomorrow for Form 5 and Form 6 students set to undertake their public examinations.

All other students are still to continue with their lessons from home, with no official decision on when they will be returning to school yet.