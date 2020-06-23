SDMC: Sarawak records zero new positive Covid-19 cases today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, with the number of cumulative positive cases unchanged at 569, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It also said there were no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 535 which accounts for 94.02 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), the committee said 20 new cases were recorded today while four cases were still pending lab test results.

“Currently, 17 cases are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state,” it said.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 62 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“This brings the total number of PUS being quarantined at 14 hotels to 961,” it said.

It added that 16,538 PUS have completed their quarantine so far.