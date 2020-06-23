Secondary schools in Kuching ready for reopening tomorrow with strict guidelines in place

KUCHING: Secondary schools in the state look set for reopening tomorrow after visits made to a few schools today revealed that they are prepared and have complied with the guidelines set by the government.

Chung Hua Middle School No.1 was observed to even have a thermal imaging camera installed at its entrance, where students will be screened before being allowed to enter their respective classrooms.

“Thanks to the generous contribution of our former students and alumni, we were able to use this technology to comply with guidelines set by the government. We believe the better the technology that we use, the more confident our students will feel in coming back to school,” school principal Yap Chong Guan told The Borneo Post.

Yap also said that the school has done its best to ensure that it followed the guidelines set by the government in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools to reopen during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Apart from installing thermal imaging cameras, he said that every rule regarding social distancing and hygiene will also be followed strictly by the school.

“We must also constantly remind the students the importance of following the guidelines and rules set for schools during the RMCO period as it is for their own good,” said Yap.

Meanwhile, a visit to SMK Siburan which has a dormitory for students also revealed that the school was prepared for the return of students since the RMCO was first announced.

According to the school’s dormitory warden, who wished to remain anonymous, social distancing will be strictly observed in the school’s dormitory.

“Each room in the dormitory will only have six or seven beds in it and the distance between each bed is one or two metres apart,” said the warden.

Like Chung Hua Middle School No.1, officials of SMK Siburan and other schools visited such as SMK Batu Lintang, SMK Muara Tuang have reiterated that they are fully prepared and ready to open tomorrow.

All schools visited were also expecting visits today from representatives of the local authorities and government departments such as the Education and Health departments to inspect their schools before being allowed to reopen.

The decision to reopen schools in the country was announced by Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on June 10, involving students sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations, as well as equivalent international examinations

According to the SOP set by the ministry, all activities are allowed except for sports, face-to-face co-curriculum activities and any gathering or activities that would group together many students, teachers and other people.

Single-session schools will run from 7am to 4pm, while two-session schools from 7am to 6.45pm. Those with business in schools will be allowed in from 8am to 5.30pm.

In line with requiring schools to ensure social distancing of one metre at all times, the SOP states that tables must be spaced a metre apart from one another.

The use of hand sanitisers is compulsory and a space must be set aside for the washing of hands with soap.

Schools are also required to record the body temperature of teachers, students, staff, contract workers, visitors and clients at the entrance or assembly ground when they enter the school.