SEDC in plans to get more SMEs into digital economy

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) plans to collaborate with Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) in attracting more local businesses, especially the small-medium enterprises (SMEs) to take part in the transformation of digital economy.

According to SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, such effort is vital because digital economy has the potential to enable the SMEs to operate more efficiently and enhance their customer services further as they move into the digitalisation era.

“There is the potential collaboration with MPC in the field of digital economy, particularly among those involved in our entrepreneurship development programme,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from MPC Sarawak director Sarimah Misman in Menara Tower here recently.

In response, Sarimah welcomed the proposed collaboration, which should bring positive impact to both organisations.

Abdul Hadi said digital economy would play a more crucial role in the post-Covid-19 economic development where local entrepreneurs and SMEs had to go through the process of restoring and restructuring their supply chains to seize opportunities, from cross-border trade via the internet.

“We believe that through the proposed cooperation with MPC, local entrepreneurs can be the pioneers of new pathways in the development of digital economy that would benefit the local community, Sarawak and the country as well.”

Abdul Hadi also pointed out that SMEs and entrepreneurs must be open-minded and continue to provide the best services to their customers in the post-Covid-19 situation.

“We hope that our local SMEs and entrepreneurs would continue to be resolute and work hard in coping with the global economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, to expose the deficiencies in the current global economic system.”

Abdul Hadi said SEDC would continue to encourage the business sector to seize the opportunities meant to enhance their internal capabilities.

“As one of the implementing agencies for the Sarawak government, we will work hard to convince local SMEs and entrepreneurs that the digital economy, be it in e-commerce, cashless payments, seamless delivery and ‘Big Data’, is set to play a vital role in the community support sector, which is still under threat from the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.