SM Wong Nai Siong to resume classes tomorrow for 172 students

SIBU: SM Wong Nai Siong here will reopen its gates tomorrow, with eight classes comprising 172 students scheduled to resume lessons.

Its principal Lu Yew Hiiung said the school will reopen seven classes for Senior Middle Two and Three, and one class for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students.

“About 20 teachers including those helping with the standard operating procedures (SOP) will be in the school tomorrow.

“We will begin the school session from 7.30am till noon, after which the students will return home for continuing their online studies,” he told The Borneo Post when asked about the school’s preparation so far for the resumption of classes tomorrow.

On June 10, Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that all schools nationwide will reopen on June 24, including students sitting for public examinations and equivalent international examinations.

He said it only involved students sitting for SPM, Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) as well as equivalent international examinations.

He said the School Reopening Management Guidelines had been distributed to schools on June 4 as a guide so that detailed preparations are carried out before reopening.

Lu said the school has prepared for all the proposed SOP requirements that necessitated the

resumption of classes tomorrow.

He said his school has all the necessary supply of instruments ready in compliance with the SOP set for the reopening of school.

“We have already prepared for the guidelines and SOP including marking social distancing in class as well as hand sanitising for students before entering school and classes.

“We have also rearranged the school class time table session, including limiting the teaching period for each subject.

“Our student facilities such as the canteens and washrooms are all ready for social distancing,” he said.

He said since Movement Control Order (MCO) took effect on Mar 18, the school had implemented online teaching for all classes.

According to Lu, the school normally has 28 classes from Junior Middle One to Senior Middle Three, including one class of SPM students, with a population of 851 students.

The school has 48 teaching staff at present.

Meanwhile, Lu also thanked donors including Green Packet Sdn Bhd for their kind contribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that included facemasks, body temperature scanners and sanitizers, among others for the school.