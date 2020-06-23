SRB looking into long-term solution to resolve partially submerged pontoons problem at Sibu wharf

SIBU: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is currently looking into a long-term solution to resolve the problem of the four partially submerged pontoons at Tua Pek Kong Wharf here, said its Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

Hatta said the partially submerged pontoons were caused by the weight of the gangways.

He, however, said the affected pontoons were still operational.

“There are seven pontoons but four are with gangways, and are partially submerged but nevertheless still operational,” Hatta said when contacted today.

He explained that the wear and tear (process) was another contributing factor that caused the pontoons to be partially submerged, adding that the pontoons were already very old.

He pointed out that heavy downpours coupled with high tide would worsen the condition.

“As usual, we will carry out the pumping to reduce the stress on the pontoons.

“Our HQ (headquarters) is currently looking at the long term solution to the problem,” Hatta said.

He said this wharf only caters for double-decker vessels, sending goods to upper reaches of Rajang River.

Passenger boats are berthed at Sibu Express Boat Terminal and RC Pontoon Wharf at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong.