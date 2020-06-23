State govt will continue to improve education facilities — Lee

MIRI: The Sarawak government will continue to improve the education facilities in the state, including at preschools, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said.

He described preschools as very important in providing young children with basic education, especially on social skills.

“Besides improving the primary and secondary school facilities, equal focus would be also given to preschool facilities,” he said when visiting the Riam Road Kindergarten at Pinang Road, Riam yesterday.

During the visit, Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, presented an allocation of RM150,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for the kindergarten’s multipurpose hall.

Construction of the multipurpose project costing RM600,000, which was initiated by the kindergarten’s board of directors, started in July last year and was fully completed early March this year before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

“The kindergarten’s board of directors contributed RM300,000 for the school hall project and another half was chipped in by the state government through my RTP allocation.

“I’ve already given the government grant of RM150,000 before and another similar amount today to settle the promised amount for the project.”

With the multipurpose hall, he said the teachers would not face any problem in conducting activities outside the classroom for the kiddies.

At the same function, the minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Committee gave an update on the standard operating procedure (SOP) required for the reopening of kindergartens in the state.

Overall, he was satisfied with the kindergarten’s preparation for its reopening.