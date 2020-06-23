Survey: Bumpy ride ahead for East Malaysia bosses, workers due to Covid-19

MIRI: Companies in Sarawak and Sabah, still reeling from the Covid-19 crisis, are expecting to face hard times and tough decisions this year, including cutting more jobs, based on a survey participated by 265 companies in the two East Malaysian states.

According to the ‘Covid-19 Business Confidence Survey 2020’ conducted by Sarawakjobs.com and Sabahjobs.com, 82 per cent of respondents had recorded a decrease in business revenue in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, while 13 per cent recorded and increase in revenue and only five per cent were unaffected.

For the companies which are affected, the survey results showed a fairly consistent outlook on declining revenues.

“As the pandemic threat is resulting in a bleak outlook for many local companies, particularly the stress of decreasing revenues, a further observation at the majority 82 percent of companies actually shows that local business confidence will not resume anytime soon,” it said.

The survey was carried out from March 18 to May 28 during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order period (CMCO).

Representatives from the top management of the companies were given a questionnaire related to business revenue changes, human resource management and operational forecast for the second and third quarter of this year (April – Sept).

SarawakJobs.com and SabahJobs.com is an award-winning, local jobsite featuring more than 30,000 jobs and more than 1,000 companies. They previously won the Best Recruitment Portal in 2017, 2018 and 2019 by HR Vendors of the Year (HRVOTY) and Asia Recruitment Awards.

The survey also identified five main reasons for the business revenue change such as MCO (80 per cent), change in sales and customers’ demand (57 per cent); change in global economic performance (29 per cent); increased operating and production cost (22 per cent); and competition (12 per cent).

“In view of this, short term effects like temporary businesses closure are undeniable as many local companies are taking consideration to reduce spending and lower business activities. Whilst in long term, many are considering more stringent measures such as downsizing, freezing hiring and retrenchment,” it said.

Forecasting their human resource management for second and third quarter of 2020, the survey said half of the companies planned to reduce their employees’ salary and bonus; 45 per cent intended to freeze hiring; and 44 per cent were considering downsizing or retrenchments.

It added that about 30 percent of them would implement voluntary no-pay leave and 24 per cent of them were considering converting full-time staff to part-time.

Only eight percent of the companies planned to increase hiring, it said.

When asked to forecast their business operation plans until September, some 79 per cent said they would look at reducing spending but at the same time, 45 per cent of them also said they intended to lower business activities such as reduce or cut production; 30 per cent said they would allocate budget on adjustment and shifting business model to digital; and 25 per cent to increase business activities by expansion.

At the same time, 22 per cent said they would consider closing down business temporarily, five per cent would close down business permanently; and four per cent planned to relocate business.

“The numbers show that local companies are fighting within their means to build competitive advantage for their businesses and the way they intended to recover or bounce back, amid uncertain economic situations,” the reports said.

In an effort to help the people, the Federal and state governments in Sarawak and Sabah had unveiled stimulus packages and support measures.

The survey found that 64 percent of the respondents felt the stimulus packages were useful, 24 per cent were uncertain about them or required more information and 11 per cent felt they were not helpful.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, a representative of Sarawakjobs.com said the situation in Sarawak and Sabah were quite similar.

“On the positive note, it is important to notice that there is a gradual increase of new job vacancies on our portal, enabling job seekers to find any suitable position, which we viewed as encouraging development amid the Covid-19 crisis,” said the representative.