Woman in self-isolation dies by suicide

JEJU: A woman who was in self-isolation here after came in contact with a Covid-19 patient died by suicide, police said Monday.

According to police on the southern resort island of Jeju, a call came in at 9.15 am that a woman took her own life while isolating at the government-run Human Resource Development Center on the island.

Yonhap News Agency (Yonhap) reported that the 27-year-old traveler went into a self-isolation on Saturday after coming in contact with a Bangladesh national on a Jeju-bound plane Thursday.

The woman reportedly suffered from depression. On Saturday, she was prescribed anti-depressant pills from a health center on the island.

Health authorities were testing if she was infected with the coronavirus. The result is expected to come out in the late afternoon. — Bernama