Abang Johari: Expect more projects to expand Sibu under 12th Malaysia Plan

SIBU: More projects can be expected under the 12th Malaysia Plan to continue expanding development in Sibu, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at a press conference today, Abang Johari said more projects are expected to be implemented next year and the cost would be worked out under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“As you know, we want Sibu to become a vibrant place with its connectivity to the hinterlands. So I am delivering the promise to the people of Sibu when I became your chief minister.

“We have delivered the initial projects until today and this will be continued under 12th Malaysia Plan beginning next year,” he said.

Among the projects to be implemented include the upgrading of the Kong Yit Khim Road to a dual carriageway linking Durin Bridge and Lanang Bridge as well as a new nine-kilometer road linking Kemuyang to the Teku Pasai-Siong Road.

The Durin Bridge will link towns such as Kanowit, Kapit, Song, and so forth while the Lanang Bridge will connect to Sarikei, the coastal highway and Kuching.

“Once the dual carriageway linking to Sarikei from Lanang Bridge is completed, the travelling time from Kuching to Sibu will take only about three hours,” he said.

Johari was visiting Sibu today to examine the stages of the existing projects. The projects are part of the plan to expand Sibu’s development and part of the ongoing urban renewal projects in Sibu.

He visited the construction site road linking Sibu Jaya to Kong Yit Khim Road and the construction of 86 units of Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) in Kemunyang.

According to him, the existing RM100 million road project linking Sibu Jaya to Kong Yit Khim Road was currently under construction.

He said the completed road will stimulate Sibu Jaya as part of the new urban area for Sibu.

He also said that the link road between Sibu and Kapit is expected to be completed in October or November.

Also present at the event were Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, and chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Clarence Ting.