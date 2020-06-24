Api Api Night Market to reopen June 27

KOTA KINABALU: The Api Api Night Market, which has been closed for three months due to COVID-19, will be re-opened to the public at 6pm until midnight this Saturday (June 27).

Announcing this yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, said there would be a lion dance, cultural performances by the Sabah Cultural Board dance troupe, and entertainment by buskers to

mark the occasion at 8pm.

Liew, who is also Api Api Assemblywoman, Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Jamili Nais, among others, will attend the event and participate in the Api Api Night Walk.

“The Night Market’s regular hawkers, who are registered with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), are advised to contact DBKK if they are

interested to resume business operation.

“We urge the public to patronise the Api Api Night Market while complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the

government under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO),” she said in a statement, yesterday.

DBKK Head of Hawkers Division, Adi Herman Karim can be reached at 019-2661813 or Jaraiman (016-8500673).