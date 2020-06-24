CM approves construction of RM10 mln Sibu Youth Innovation Centre

SIBU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved the construction of RM10 million Sibu Youth Innovation Centre which is a project under the Sibu Urban Renewal Committee.

Sibu Urban Renewal Committee chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon said this is the first project that will be implemented by the committee and that he had received the letter of approval from Abang Johari last week.

Speaking to reporters today, he said the Sibu Youth Innovation Centre will be built at the venue of the current Sibu Trade and Exhibition Centre and the appointment of consultant will be done soon.

“The venue will be rebuilt as the Sibu Youth Innovation Centre. After this, we will appoint the consultant and hopefully this project can be completed within a year,” he said.

Chieng handed over the project and plan to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting today. SMC will be the agency to implement such project.

According to Chieng, Sibu needs a place for the youth to stimulate their innovative and creativity skills and thus the innovation centre will serve for such purpose.

“We are in the globalisation era, so the role of the youth is very important. Last year when I went to China, I saw that students at the secondary schools started learning how to operate robots, 3D printing, and other artificial intelligence knowledge and skills.

“I think for Sarawak to move forward, we need a centre for the youth to encourage their innovation,” he pointed out.

He also hoped that there will be more mega projects in Sibu to stimulate the development in this town.