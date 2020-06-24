Covid-19: Sarawak detects 1 new case linked to ‘foreign worker cluster’

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one new positive Covid-19 case today, after two consecutive days of zero positive cases.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the latest positive case involved a local linked to the foreign worker cluster in Kuching.

“The latest individual who contracted the virus works as a project manager at a construction site in the city. This brings the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to 570,” Uggah said during the daily Covid-19 update today.

He also said the latest case was detected after contract tracing of Case 563 and Case 565 whom are

Indonesian workers engaged by the same construction company.

‘So far, a total 112 first generation contacts and 312 second generation contacts have been identified. Investigation is still ongoing to find out other contacts and also the source of infection,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also informed that here were no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 535 which accounts for 93.86 per cent out of the overall cases.

“Currently, 18 cases are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state,” he added.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), the committee said 44 new cases were recorded today while four cases were still pending lab test results.

Meanwhile, it was reported in the SDMC statement today that a total 942 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) are still undergoing quarantine at 13 hotels throughout Sarawak, including 16 who just checked-in today.

It also reported a total 1,942 premises have been checked for compliance to the standard operating procedures under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

The checking was conducted by 623 teams comprising personnel from various agencies.