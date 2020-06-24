Foreigners with expired social visit passes can get extension — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreigners whose social visit passes expired during the Movement Control Order can go to the Immigration office to get an extension.

This was agreed to at the ministers’ special meeting on the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said foreigners whose social visit passes expired during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period will be allowed to take flights home within 14 days of the RMCO being called off.

On ‘Ops Benteng’, Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had set up 72 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 38,501 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially via ‘lorong-lorong tikus’ (hidden passages).

“Police have arrested eight foreigners for immigration offences. The government will take stern action against anyone trying to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control especially along the ‘lorong-lorong tikus’,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama