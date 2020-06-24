Kinarut-Papar stretch to become dual carriageway

PAPAR: The 10km Pan Borneo Highway stretch from Jalan Limauan, Kinarut to Kg Gana, Papar would be upgraded into a dual carriageway in two weeks’ time, said Pantai Manis assembylman Datuk Aidi Mokhtar.

According to Aidi, the Public Works Department (PWD) had instructed the contractor responsible in constructing the road to also put warning road signs at each kilometre.

It is learnt the dual carriageway will only be opened once the traffic management plan (TMP) and road safety approval have been obtained from the appointed consultant.

“I have also instructed the police to monitor the road. I think that the dual carriageway and the improvements will help prevent accidents in the area,” said Aidi yesterday.

Aidi spoke to reporters after his meeting with the Papar Disaster and Safety Committee, which was attended by Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof, Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit, Papar District Officer Ghulam Rasul Hapil as well as PWD representatives.

“Today, we had the opportunity to inspect the location and the (ongoing) improvements carried out by the contractor. They have now set up dividers (on the road).

“This will now avoid confusion. We have also set the maximum speed to 50km per hour,” said Aidi, who is also the State Law and Native Affairs Minister.

It is understood that the remaining 5.8km of the Pan Borneo Highway package will be completed by February 2021. The total length of this package will be 15.8km.

On Friday, three people were killed in a collision of a car and a lorry at Km 22, Jalan Papar Lama-Kota Kinabalu, near Kampung Kawang. The incident has since sparked public outrage.

Aidi said that the accident should serve as a lesson for all to be more cautious.

“Most of the accidents that occurred (here) between 2019 and 2020 were caused by the negligence of drivers. We don’t deny that there are issues with road as it is not fully completed just yet,” said Aidi.

As the road had not been fully completed, Aidi explained that it could not be gazetted just yet.