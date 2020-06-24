Man jailed for assaulting his wife

KUCHING: A 40-year-old man was jailed for six months by a Magistrate’s Court here, yesterday for allegedly threatening to kill his wife in March.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the decision after the accused, Clement Quok Koh Ping pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with threatening and assaulting his wife, Loney Bongkoi, 45, at their home in Taman Malihah here on March 13 at 11.30 am.

According to the facts of the case, the unrepresented accused drank alcoholic drinks before he intimidated the victim and his children by swearing at them.

The accused was also reported to have kicked the victim’s back and right ankle. The victim lodged police report after the assault.

In the same court, a 29-year-old man is jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence and injuring his mother.

For the first charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Mohamad Hassan Tambi was charged with breaking the screen of a television belonging to his mother, Hajijah Rajali, 56.

For the second charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read along with 326A of the same code the accused was alleged to have injured his mother’s hand with a spade.

Both offences were allegedly committed by the accused on March 27, at 11am at their home in Kampung Tabuan Lot, Jalan Tabuan Melayu, here.

Zaiton ordered the accused who was not represented to be sentenced to 12 months in prison for the first charge and six months for the second offnce.

The jail sentences are to run concurrently from the date the accused was arrested on March 27.

The prosecution for both cases was led by Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.