Mat Sabu’s son get eight-month jail for drug abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s son was sentenced to eight months’ jail after being found guilty on a charge of drug abuse committed at a hotel here last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted the sentence on Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, 32, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts in the prosecution case.

The court ordered Mohamad Aizat to serve the jail sentence from today and also to undergo two-year surveillance under the National Anti-Drug Agency after completing the jail sentence. – Bernama