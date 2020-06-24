Ministry urged to bring drainage system to drawing board to resolve flooding issue in Sibu

SIBU: Bukit Assek Assemblywoman Irene Chang has urged the Ministry of Local Government to urgently bring the whole drainage system in Sibu to the drawing board and reconstruct the whole system after careful studies of its localised peculiarities like its peat soil and the settlement of the roads.

The DAP lawmaker stressed that, the ministry should empathise with the suffering of the people that they have to go through every time their homes and properties are damaged by flash floods.

“Indeed, some people have even given up hope that anything can still be done.

“As an elderly person had conveyed to me that having to clean up after each flood has become part of her yearly routine of her 22 years staying in the area,” said Chang in her press statement today.

She added that the saddest part of all these is the feeling of resignation by the people that nothing can be done to bring them out of this misery.

Chang said the flooding in Sibu, especially in Bukit Assek, is a perennial problem and until this day, the state government has failed to resolve this issue for the people.

She queried if the Ministry of the Local Government has the determination to solve the flooding issue which has been plaguing Sibu and Bukit Assek for so many decades.

“And even if they have the determination, do they have the right ability to ensure that the people staying in these low-lying areas can consider their homes as their castle to protect them from all dangers including the weather?”

Chang also questioned what happened to the announcement by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that the state government was planning to implement an urban renewal programme to re-develop Bukit Assek area and thus presumably to tackle this flooding issue?

“Last night saw one of the heaviest downpour in Sibu in this rainy season. The downpour had all these low-lying areas covered in water within minutes,” she said.

Chang said many people found their homes not only submerged in water, but also covered with rubbish, siltation and mud from the drains.

“Kindergartens located in these low-lying areas were not spared. The flood water had caused them untold damages and the inconvenience of having to disinfect the whole premises again in preparation of opening on July 1.”

With the invasion of the waters, Chang said the question topmost in the people’s mind was whether the Flood Mitigation Plan consisting of many millions worth of 11 pump stations in Sibu, of which five have already been completed were actually working well.

“From my earlier enquiries with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Ministry of Water Land and Natural Resources, I was informed that the pump stations were installed to tackle regional flooding caused by overflowing waters from Rajang and Igan rivers,” she added.

Chang pointed out that the pumps and the tidal gates may partially help in reducing flash flood in Bukit Assek by eliminating the impact of high-water level from the rivers.

“However, they were never meant to be the solution to the localised flooding in Bukit Assek of which the main cause is still the drainage problem together with the settlement of the roads. Apart from the major road in Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, most of the drains in the area have not been repaired nor reconstructed for at least 20 odd years.”

Chang said the response by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to the constant complaints of clogged drains due to rubbish and siltation could only provide temporary relief to the residents of the area.

“Be that as it may, SMC has the sole task of providing this service to the people at regular intervals and not only when complaints have been received,” she added.