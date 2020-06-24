Missing middle-aged man found dead in ditch at plantation

KUCHING: The body of a middle-aged man, who was reported missing last Sunday, was found

inside a ditch at an oil palm estate in Nanga Ban, in Betong early yesterday.

It is said that the 59-year-old villager of Rumah Ketit Bundar, Nanga Ban was heading to the nearby Rumah Jalani Tandang, Pok to attend a funeral.

In confirming the case, Betong District police chief DSP Zamry Alli said his men found the body floating face-down in the water-filled ditch.

“We understand that the victim was the father-in-law of the person who had reported him missing.

“Initial examination on the body shows no element of struggle or foul play.

“Following inspection on areas around the ditch, police find no sharp tool or device that could be regarded as a weapon,” he added.

The body was later sent to Betong Hospital mortuary.

The case has been classified as sudden death.