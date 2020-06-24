MoE amends school calendar for 2020 to assist in planning of teaching-learning sessions

PUTRAJAYA: In accordance with the reopening of schools involving Form 5 and 6 students starting today, the Education Ministry (MoE) has amended the 2020 school calendar to assist schools in planning their teaching and learning sessions.

The MoE, in a statement yesterday, said with the amendment, school holidays for the second and final terms would be reduced..

The second term school holidays would be reduced from nine days to five days for all schools nationwide, it said.

Meanwhile, the final term holidays for schools in Group A (Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) had been reduced from 42 days to 14 days, while for Group B (Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya), it had been reduced from 41 days to 13 days.

“Therefore, based on the amendment of the 2020 school calendar, the total school days for this year is 168 days for all schools,” the ministry said.

According to the MoE, the total number of days spent on home learning, during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and the Recovery MCO periods, was 56 days for schools in Group A, and 55 days for Group B.

“This number is only applicable to Form 5 and 6 students, while for the others, it will depend on when they will be returning to school,” it said.

The amended school calendar is accessible via the ministry’s website https://www.moe.gov.my/takwim/takwimpersekolahan-pindaan-2020.

The MoE had previously announced that schools would reopen on June 24, involving Form 5 and 6 students who would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations, as well as equivalent international examinations. — Bernama