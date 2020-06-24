Packing hand sanitizers, facemasks into school bags new norm for mums

MIRI: Mothers with school-going children found themselves with a new routine as they packed hand sanitizers and facemasks along with the usual before sending their children off to school after more than three months away.

Single mother, Wong Siaw Ching, 45, said she made early preparations by getting enough hand sanitizers and facemasks for her Form Five daughter.

“To me, wearing a facemask at public areas is very important. Last night, I’ve already put hand sanitizers and a few pieces of facemask for standby usage inside her school bag.

“For students, one facemask is not enough for one day usage. They need at least two pieces,” she said when interviewed.

Wong was satisfied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented by her daughter’s school.

“Before the school reopened today, the school has reminded the parents to ensure their children bring along cloth to the school to sanitise their chairs and table before the class starts and before going back home,” said Wong.

Another mother, who wish only to be identified as Sarah, said hand sanitizers and extra facemasks were among the things she had provided her Form Five daughter this morning.

Sarah felt there was a need for the parents to take extra precautionary steps and stay vigilant as the Covid-19 pandemic was not over yet.

“Although the schools did provide such personal hygiene items for the students, the parents should not just rely on school management as the supply might not be enough for all the students.

“For the safety of my child, I don’t mind spending more to provide hand sanitizer and facemasks for her personal usage,” she said.

Her daughter Audreyana Isut was happy for able to return to school this morning after three months at home based due to the Movement Control Order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

She said that although she had had lessons online, nothing beats going to school.

“I’m very excited because to me learning at school is more practical compared to. If there is anything that I’m not clear about, I can get immediate feedback from the teachers instead of waiting for the question and answer session during the online learning.”