RTD employee jailed, fined for amending MySIKAP records

KUANTAN: A Road Transport Department (RTD) employee was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving RM850 in bribes to amend motor vehicle licence (LKM) records on the MySIKAP portal system three years ago.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib also fined Ahmad Kamal Mohd Rosli, 39, RM1,000 in lieu two months imprisonment.

Ahmad Kamal, an administrative assistant at the RTD branch in Temerloh, was charged with twice receiving cash, amounting to RM400 and RM450 respectively, that was deposited into his bank account by a middleman (runner) in June 2017.

He was charged under section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the bribe was for the accused to amend the LKM validity records of two vehicles – a Naza Ria and a Toyota Harrier – to prevent them from having to undergo inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for road tax renewal purposes.

The accused was alleged to have used his password on June 16, 2017 to access the system to amend the LKM validity dates before informing the middleman that the road tax for both vehicles was ready for renewal at any of the RTD counters.

During the proceeding, Ahmad Kamal repeatedly pleaded with the court not be jailed as he had three schoolgoing children between seven and 14, while his wife was unemployed.

“I will be losing my job after this and I am very worried as to how to financially support my family. My children are still of a young age and I have monthly financial commitments. My household expenses are entirely my responsibility.

“I have not repeated the offence since 2018. I have repented and changed my ways. I am pleading the court not to jail me and to be given the lightest punishment possible,” he said. — Bernama