Sarawak’s feared throwers get down to business

KUCHING: A mini camp for throwers was organised by the Sarawak Sports Corporation at the Sarawak Stadium Complex from June 21 to 22 to prepare potential medalists for the upcoming Sukma in Johor from March 6 to 14 next year.

Throwing events like the hammer have been Sarawak’s traditional strength in athletics.

National hammer record holder ‘Amazing’ Grace Wong, who won the event in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Sukma, is still eligible to compete in the Johor Sukma.

Johnny Ling, 2018 winner in the men’s event, is also in the running to defend his title next March.

Participants at the recent camp included Johnny, Kong Chin Poh and Jonah Chang.

Sarikei-based state throw coach Thomas Ling Neng Thung was in attendance.

Shot putters Kong (PB: 15.69m) and Jonah (PB: 15.15m) are out to battle Johor’s Farm Loong Deng who will defend his Sukma title after winning in 2018 with a distance of 15.14m.

“Our focus in this camp was on physiotherapy check-up and consultation with the nutritionist.

“We also had a fruitful gym session focused on perfecting details in techniques and injury prevention strengthening,” said Sarawak head athletics coach Frantisek Petrovic from Slovakia.

According to him, the next mini camp will be held in Sarikei in the beginning of July to gather throwers from Sibu, Bintangor and Sarikei.

It will be focusing on special strengthening and throwing exercises.

“In these camps, we plan to work with athletes who have a chance to obtain medals in Sukma.

“We hope that the best of

them can compete successfully also in the National Championships this year and the Asian Junior Championships,” added Petrovic.

Meanwhile, Sarawak High Performance Centre manager Andre Richards said the focus of the mini camp was introducing sports science to the athletes.

“It was conducted with the assistance from our liaison officer Joshua Philip, physiotherapy with Eu Sze Kwang from Rehab Concept Up and consultation with the nutritionist Jennet Judith.

“We also had a conditioning session focused on perfecting details in techniques and injury prevention and strengthening,” he said.

Richards said they are also aiming to work with throwers such as Liong King Hui from Sibu, Kelvin Wong from Bintangor and Sarikei’s Jonah, Johnny, 2018 Sukma discus silver medallist Ngu Ing Biao and upcoming hammer thrower Ailiena Thipong in the next camp in Sarikei.

This camp will also be focusing on special strengthening and throwing exercises.

It will include national discus thrower Queenie Ting.

“We also hope that Chin Poh, Grace and Jing Xuan (national schools javelin champion) can compete successfully in the National Championships this year and Jonah Chang in the Asian Junior Championships and progress towards selection for SEA Games 2021,” added Richards.