Schools with Covid-19 case can be ordered to close – Deputy Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Schools which record Covid-19 positive cases among students, teachers and staff can be ordered to close, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the move was part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to prevent further infection of the virus in the community.

“If there is a positive case, the individual involved will be sent to the hospital for treatment and close contacts will be screened either at school or at home. I believe if it happens, the school will be temporarily closed,” he said.

Noor Azmi said this to the media after visiting the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) here to review the level of compliance with the SOPs on the first day of the school reopening.

Schooling session involving students sitting for public examinations, namely, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) as well as equivalent international examinations, resumed today.

Noor Azmi said MOH would review the SOPs practiced during the first three days of school reopening.

“Hence, on Saturday and Sunday we will look at the SOPs as well as on things that need to be improved. If everything goes well, the ministry will decide on the possibility of other students returning to school,” he said.

To ensure that schools were complying with the proposed SOPs, he said, the MOH with the Ministry of Education as well as the police would constantly monitor including surprise inspections.

On level of compliance with the SOPs at SMK Putrajaya Presint 11 (1), Noor Azmi said he was satisfied with the measures taken by the school. – Bernama