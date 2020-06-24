SDMC urged to let students have meals in canteens instead of classrooms

MIRI: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been asked to consider allowing some students to have their food in their school canteens instead of in their classrooms as per the current standard operating procedure (SOP) against Covid-19.

Miri Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin said he had proposed the matter during his video conferencing meeting with SDMC this morning after it was brought up to him by a headmaster.

He said he personally agreed with the suggestion as school canteens were more suitable as they were spacious, open and airy and were equipped with hand-washing facilities and sanitizers which are not available in the classrooms.

“For schools with spacious canteens, it is much more conducive than in classrooms,” he said when contacted, adding that the views of the Health Department and Education Department would also be sought on the matter.

Lee, who is the state Transport Minister, had this morning made random checks on SMK Lopeng Tengah in Riam and SMK Merbau Miri at Permyjaya as students finally return to school after three months due to the Covid-19 Movement Control Order.

He told The Borneo Post that he was satisfied with the schools’ compliance with the government’s SOP.

He also commended the schools for putting up banners to remind the students and the public of the dangers of Covid-19 and the need to take precautionary measures.

“The teachers, supporting staff, students and parents had complied with the SOP,” he said.

Some 3,629 Form Five and Six students returned to school here today under the new norm brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Form Five students contributed the most number with 3,336 and the remaining was Form Six students.

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on June 19 announced that the government would begin reopening schools in stages from June 24 this year.

According to the guideline for the reopening of schools, only those students who are going to sit for public examinations such as Form Five and Form Six were allowed to return to schools for now.