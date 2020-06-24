Two new Covid-19 cases in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: Two new Covid-19 cases were detected yesterday in Tuaran bringing to cumulative cases in Sabah to 366 cases.

Altogether, only nine Covid-19 cases remained in Sabah, with the highest number being in Tuaran with four cases, followed by Penampang with three cases, and Papar and Tawau with a case each.

The number of cured patients remained at 350 with no new addition yesterday.

Nationwide, three new cases were recorded yesterday with one case involving a citizen while two involving non-citizens.

All the cases recorded involved local transmission.

Also, nine cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the country to 8,186 people.

There were also no deaths yesterday.

Sabah’s death tally resulting from Covid-19 remained at seven cases, while the nationwide tallies are 121 cases.