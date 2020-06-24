Uggah: Indonesians allowed back in Sarawak to work, cost of quarantine and Covid-19 test to be paid by employers

KUCHING: Indonesians with valid working permits will now be allowed to come and work in Sarawak again, provided their employers pay for the cost of their quarantine and Covid-19 screening test.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision to allow back Indonesian workers with valid permits was made at the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) meeting today.

“Before this, we barred Indonesians from coming to Sarawak. But after several discussions and assessing the needs in Sarawak, we decided today that all Indonesians with valid working permit will be allowed in.

“They must undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days. The cost of their quarantine at the assigned quarantine centre, and the cost of Covid-19 tests on the day of their arrival and on the 10th day of their quarantine, will be borne by the employer,” he said today.

