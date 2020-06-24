Uggah: No objection to giving contractors time extension to complete given projects

BETONG: The state government has no problem in giving extension of time to contractors to complete the implementation of their given projects, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah who is also State Disaster Management Council chairman, acknowledged that the delay in the implementation of the projects was due to the recent Movement Control Order (MCO) brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have no objection to giving contractors the time extension. However we hope all the implementing agencies like the Public Works Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Resident and District offices and local councils among others will closely monitor them when works begin,” he said in a press statement today.

Uggah hoped that contractors would be able to catch up with the lost time as the projects under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) are very useful to the people.

Yesterday, Uggah chaired a meeting at the Betong Resident Office.

Among those present were Layar state assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu and Betong Resident Friday Belik.