UMS student who climbed hill, tree for better Internet connectivity gets aid

KOTA KINABALU: The commitment and determination of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student, Veveonah Mosibin who faced various challenges in her pursuit of knowledge have caught the attention of Nur Jauhar Foundation.

She received donations in form of cash and basic food supplies presented by the wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni, who is also the foundation’s advisor at Istana Negeri here.

Recently, Veveonah posted an 11-minute video entitled “24 hours on the tree challenge” featuring her climbing a tree in order to gain strong internet access to answer examination questions.

Prior to this, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) plans to build a telecommunications tower in Kampung Bilangau Kecil to provide better coverage around the area.

Also present was the chairman of the foundation, Colonel Al Hambra Tun Juhar, UMS vice-chancellor Prof Taufiq Yun Hin, and Veveonah’s parents, Mosibin Makrun and Rofinah Ungo.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Taufiq said UMS management has agreed to provide scholarship if Veveonah was offered to further her studies at bachelor’s degree level in the university.

“We hope she would overcome the challenges in gaining a good education and hopefully will get good academic results and a job later, he added.

In a recent video uploaded on June 14, Veveonah from Kampung Sapatalang in Pitas, Sabah, shared her experience of climbing up a tree on YouTube which attracted many viewers and positive reactions from netizens.

Meanwhile, Veveonah, 19, expressed her gratitude and thanked the foundation for its contributions which would spur her to strive for excellence in education.

On the video, she said she did not expect her video would go viral, but she was happy for getting the attention of relevant authorities to take the necessary actions to provide internet access in her village.

“Firstly, I made the video and shared my experience on how I answered my examination questions online for fun. I also thank the parties planning to build a telecommunication tower to develop my village. This is my hope as internet access is very important now,” she said.

While aspiring to become a teacher or lecturer, Veveonah said her parents, who are farmers, have served as her role models and driving force to be successful in education to improve the livelihood of her family.

The Nur Jauhar Foundation also handed over contributions to Mohd Hainif Alimanja, another Sabahan student studying at Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (KUIS). – Bernama